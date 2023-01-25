Alpha Blondy announces musical career break

Ivorian reggae star Alpha Blondy, who explains the reasons for his temporary break from the music scene, assures his fans that they will soon discover his 20th studio album entitled “Eternity.”“Last October, I had to undergo a small operation on a vocal cord that went very well and gradually my voice is regaining its full capacity, thank God“ the reggae star writes.

Despite undergoing a successful surgery, “my doctors advised me to rest for a few more months, (and) so I have decided to continue my recovery by taking a year off,” the African reggae legend says.

“I was excited to find you to discover my latest album Eternity, but it is only a postponement to share these precious moments,” he adds.

“I hope my faithful audience will understand me” Blondy says.

Seydou Kone known by his stage name Alpha Blondy, is a leading figure in the African reggae music landscape.

Breaking into the scene in 1982, Blondy celebrated the 40th anniversary of his musical career in 2022 with a new album “Eternity.”