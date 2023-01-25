International › APA

Happening now

Alpha Blondy announces musical career break

Published on 25.01.2023 at 15h21 by APA News

Ivorian reggae star Alpha Blondy, who explains the reasons for his temporary break from the music scene, assures his fans that they will soon discover his 20th studio album entitled “Eternity.”“Last October, I had to undergo a small operation on a vocal cord that went very well and gradually my voice is regaining its full capacity, thank God“ the reggae star writes.

Despite undergoing a successful surgery, “my doctors advised me to rest for a few more months, (and) so I have decided to continue my recovery by taking a year off,” the African reggae legend says.

“I was excited to find you to discover my latest album Eternity, but it is only a postponement to share these precious moments,” he adds.

“I hope my faithful audience will understand me” Blondy says.

Seydou Kone known by his stage name Alpha Blondy, is a leading figure in the African reggae music landscape. 

Breaking into the scene in 1982, Blondy celebrated the 40th anniversary of his musical career in 2022 with a new album “Eternity.”

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top