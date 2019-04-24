Am responsible for coup executions, Gambia’s ex-junta deputy tells TRRC

Sanna B, Sabally who was briefly the deputy chairman of Gambia’s military junta has said in unequivocal terms that he had directed the executions of soldiers accused of leading a foiled coup in November 1994.“I am responsible for the execution of the ringleaders who were captured in connection with the foiled coup” Sabally told the lead counsel of the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) during his appearance on Wednesday.

Sabally, a star witness, attempted to justify the executions saying they were executed because they were dealing with enemies of the state who were bent on killing the leaders of the junta who had seized power from a civilian administration four months earlier.

The former junta vice chairman accepted full individual responsibility even if then chairman Yahya Jammeh had instructed all the coup ringleaders be killed.

He said as the military officer who took full charge of the operations that foiled the coup, he would take full responsibility for the executions, although this offered no joy to him or anyone involed in making the decision which was reached by the military rulers at the time.

When it was put to him by lead counsel Essa Fall whether the rules of the Geneva Convention should have been applied by the junta when the coupists became prisoners, Sabally excused himself, dismissing this international standard as a dead letter law that has no relevance in theatres of war.

However, the chair of the TRRC, Lamin J Sise interjected just before the hearing was adjounrned until Thursday, saying it was ‘shocking’ for Sabally to dismiss the Geneva Convention as nothing significant.

Commissioner Sise said such an international convention took more than one hundred years to develop and is necessary to regulate the standards of conflict even if wars cannot be abolished.

He said he would not want the TRRC to be the stage where such standards are unfairly ridiculed and dismissed as worthless by a small country like The Gambia.

The then gaunt lieutenant who played a central role in executing the 22nd July 1994 coup which brought Yahya Jammeh to power was the vice chairman of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) that resulted from the successful insurrection.

Gambians were seeing him for the first time in public for over 16 years.

Now looking plump and confident in a flowing traditional dress, the bespectacled Sabally earlier in his testimony accepted responsibility for torturing Gambians and the abuse by his orderlies who allegedly fired at and beat people who had crossed path with his speeding convoy which were usually heavily armed.

When Counsel Faal put it to him that one such victim was Alo Bah, a female roadside seller who claimed she was shot by members of his convoy in 1995, Sabally said the incident if it happened was deeply regrettable and he was therefore apologising to the aggrieved party for what happened.

“If I have the opportunity to apologise in front of the people I have wronged in the past…I am ery sorry Gambians, I am very sorry” Sabally said at the prompting of Counsel Faal.

Prior to his testimony, Sabally’s name had surfaced severally during the testimonies of successive witnesses to the TRRC who gave graphic details of his alleged involvement in cases of egregious violations including torture and executions between July 1994 and January 1995.

Sabally who eventually fell out with junta leader Yahya Jammeh and was arrested and convicted for staging his own coup was living in exile in Germany before reports last month suggested he had resurfaced in neighbouring Senegal from where he had travelled to Gambia to testify.

Given his landmark role in the first few months of military rule in The Gambia, his testimony may drag on for more than two days.