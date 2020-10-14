America repatriates 81 Cameroonian illegal immigrants

Eighty-one Cameroonians who illegally migrated to the United States of America have been repatriated by the American Government.

They are due to arrive the Douala International Airport this Wednesday October 14 after they were flown from Texas, America, alongside other immigrants from neighbouring Nigeria on board a special flight Tuesday.

These Cameroonians were arrested in Texas and other neighbouring States recently and Cameroon’s Minister of External Relations notified of their presence on the American soil without documents.

Those who opposed themselves to their repatriation brandished the socio-political situation in Cameroon as the reason for their illegal presence in America.

After receiving the notification, reports say the government of Cameroon was bound to respond to the American immigration policy, failure to which the country could have been classified as a non-collaborative one and thus lose the rights and privileges of its citizens accepted into America for education, greener pastures, health care to name but these.