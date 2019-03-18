American diplomat mute on Cameroon’s political, security crisis after meeting Biya

The United States Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy met with the Head of State Paul Biya on Monday at the Unity Palace where both men discussed on bilateral relations between both countries.

After meeting with the Head of State today, Tibor Nagy was coy on their discussions but said the discussions were frank, honest and direct.

He praised relations between both countries stressing they share common interest and hope many American investors will be able to come to Cameroon in the future.

Before his arrival to Cameroon, Tibor Nagy who has been very vocal on the Anglophone crisis and the incaceration of Maurice Kamto and supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement incacerated since January.

He declared weeks ago on French TV that he would be asking Cameroonian authorities to release Maurice Kamto and though he did not mention the topic to the press, it is obvious both men touched on the political and security situation of the country though nothing is yet to filter.