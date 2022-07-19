American Investors to Conquer Cameroonian Markets

The Minister of SMEs, Social Economy and Handicrafts, Achille Bassilekin III gave an audience last Friday, July 15, 2022, to a delegation of American investors.

A delegation of American investors of the Minnesota Africans United, an organization that includes nationals of nearly 45 countries of the African diaspora were received by Achille Bassilekin III, minister of Small and Medium size enterprises.

Led by Basil Ajuo, the said delegation of American investors explained “the firm’s intention is that of developing business partnerships with Cameroon in diverse sectors like agriculture, agro-food, transport, wood processing, renewable energies, industry in all its forms”.

In addition, these investors wish to take advantage of the 2nd Congress on Business Incubation, which Cameroon plans to organize from December 15 to 17, 2022, to present their investment plans in the national industry sector as the minister informed.

The Minister of SMEs, urged his hosts, given the multi-sectoral scope of their field of action, to organize themselves during their next stay in Cameroon to meet all the sectoral leaders of the areas concerned by their entrepreneurial skills.

This will allow them to have a better overview of the opportunities linked to the structural transformation of the Cameroonian economy initiated within the framework of the implementation of the National development strategy.