American Meta Schools Cameroonians on Responsible use of Social Media

Published on 27.06.2022 at 11h37 by Nana Kamsu Kom

The American firm Meta, owner of the social network Facebook, announced on 22 June 2022, the launch in Cameroon of its “My Digital World” programme.

 

 

 

This is a training programme that teaches Internet users the responsible use of social media, explains We Are Tech Africa, the specialized platform of the Ecofin agency.

We are delighted to launch ‘My Digital World’ here in Cameroon. This programme is designed to provide young people and the general public with the skills to navigate digital spaces safely and responsibly,” says Phil Oduor, head of Meta Policy programmes in sub-Saharan Africa.

The initiative was launched in Cameroon in partnership with GIDICom, Digital Access and Positive Youths Africa and is based on specific trainer-led workshops. The programme aims to train over 4,000 young people in total.

