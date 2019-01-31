Amidst graft investigations, Botswana ranked least corrupt

Botswana has been ranked 34th least corrupt country out of 180 countries, amid ongoing corruption investigations that may lead to an indictment against current Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and former President Ian Khama, APA learned Thursday.According to the 2018 Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index, Botswana tied with Israel for the 34th spot.

This is the same score that the country recorded in the 2017 index, with rankings also remaining unchanged for 34 out of 180 countries.

CPI ranks countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, and uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 very clean.

For 2018, Botswana scored 61 out of 100. The country’s current ranking comes at a time when Duma Gideon Boko, the leader of opposition and President of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC a coalition of four parties) is accusing the governing party and its leadership of perpetuating staggering levels of corruption in the country.

Currently, top businessmen and senior government officials have been charged with corruption after they allegedly siphoned USD$25 million from the National Petroleum Fund.

Their lawyers have implicated Masisi and Khama as beneficiaries of the alleged proceeds of crime, a claim that has since been denied by the two men.