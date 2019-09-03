AMISOM decorates Ethiopian contingent for prowess

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on Tuesday decorated troops of the Ethiopian contingent serving under its supervision for their dedication, sacrifice, professionalism and commitment to duty.Speaking during a parade at AMISOM headquarters in Beledweyne to mark the end of their year-long tour-of-duty, AMISOM Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Tigabu Yilma said in Mahas, Halgan and other areas where the troops operated, insurgents had been pushed out through successful military operations conducted jointly with the Somali Security Forces.

“You sacrificed a lot in order to support the core values of AMISOM’s mandate to enforce peace and security. You mentored the Somalia National Army for the takeover of the security of their country in line with the Somali Transition Plan”, Lt. Gen. Tigabu told the troops.

“Because of your extreme military professionalism and discipline, you achieved success by conducting various joint operations with the Somali National Army and the support of the people of Somalia” he added.

In attendance at the ceremony was Qurat-ul-Ain Sadozai, Head of United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Somalia, who commended AMISOM troops for their hard work in clearing explosive devices on supply routes.

She reiterated UNMAS’ continued support to AMISOM in the training, equipping and mentoring to address the problem of explosive hazard in Somalia, according to a statement issued by AMISOM.

“We know IEDs continue to be a concern and a major threat and will continue to support AMISOM, with contribution from UNSOS, in its endavours,” said Ms Sadozai.

AMISOM Sector Four Commander, Col. Mohamed Ibrahim Muse said through the support of the people of Somalia and others partners, the troops under his command had managed conduct successful operations against insurgent and terrorist elements in the region.

“Our soldiers serve with unwavering dedication despite facing a challenging environment. AMISOM troops in Hiiran area have provided a commendable assistance to the mission” he added.