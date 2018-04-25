Amnesty international delegation arrives In Liberia

A team of investigators from Amnesty International has arrived in Liberia to investigate several individuals who have over the years violated the rights of citizens.The investigation followed the release of the United States Department of State 2017 Human Rights Report on Liberia.

Among issues to be investigated is the February 4, 2017 killing of Fedesco Chea by an officer of the Liberia National Police (LNP) assigned in Brewerville. According to the report, victim Chea was allegedly stabbed by the LNP officer during an argument over the impounding of his motorcycle for violating a curfew.

The report frowns on the Professional Standards Division of the LNP, which is responsible for disciplinary actions for not having record of the victim’s death.

It further criticizes the lack of report on the disappearance, torture and other cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment of individuals.

“Sections 5.1 and 5.6 of the Penal Code provide criminal penalties for excessive use of force by law enforcement officers and address permissible uses of force during arrest or in preventing the escape of a prisoner from custody,” quoted the report.

While in the country, the investigators will also look into alleged abuse, harassment, and intimidated of persons in police custody, as well as those seeking police protection.

“At least one police officer was convicted of the rape of a person seeking police protection. In February a police officer was tried and found guilty of statutory rape in Bong County after a child who had sought protection at the local police station; was digitally violated four times by the officer assigned at the station during the course of

the night,” the report indicated.

Amongst others, the team will also look into 85 cases of alleged sexual exploitation and abuse carried out by officers of the UN Mission in Liberia between the periods 2008-14.