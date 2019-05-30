Amnesty International suspends Zimbabwe office over financial misconduct

Rights group Amnesty International has suspended its Zimbabwe office over allegations of fraud and mismanagement, APA learnt here on Thursday.Amnesty International said in a statement that the decision to suspend Amnesty INternatonal Zimbabwe (AIZ) from the global movement was taken by its board “following evidence of fraud and serious financial misconduct”.

“An extensive forensic audit was conducted in late 2018 which uncovered evidence of fraud and serious financial mismanagement by individuals in AIZ. National law enforcement agencies were notified of the findings earlier this year and the organization also commenced the legal process of civil recovery in order to recoup lost funds,” the rights group said.

It said AIZ has been placed under administration.

“The decision has been made to take extraordinary measures on AIZ to protect the reputation, integrity and operation of the movement. It is with regret that it is now clear that AIZ has not been able to take the necessary steps in its duty of good governance.