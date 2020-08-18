Amnesty Int’l apologises over “flawed” Ethiopia report

Amnesty International has apologised for an error disseminated by its communications team in a recent report about Ethiopia.The organization has since removed the video and apologized for the mistake.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Amnesty said that “Our comms team recognizes the negative impact of our recent media output and apologizes for posting it in error.”

Last June, Ethiopia dismissed Amnesty’s May 2020 report regarding human rights violations in Amhara and Oromia regional states as fundamentally flawed.

Amnesty International had accused the Ethiopian government of committing “grave violations between December 2018 and December 2019 in some parts of Amhara and Oromia regions”.

The government had called on the organization to review its report which it dismissed as “lacking impartiality”.

Yet the Attorney General had stated that some of the alleged violations were found to be partially true and “most of the cases have been under investigation by the government in order to identify those accountable before the issuance of the amnesty report.”

A team consisting of members drawn from the Attorney Generals’ bureaus of Amhara and Oromia regions, the police, universities, and civil society organizations (CSOs) has been investigating the veracity of alleged human rights violations.