Amnesty Int’l produces damning report on Cameroon army, separatist fighters

People in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon are in the grip of violence between Cameroon’s security forces and separatists fighters, Amnesty International has said.

In its latest report published on Monday on the ongoing crisis in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon, Amnesty International Cameroon security forces of indiscriminiate killing and arrested and tortured people during military operations which have also displaced thousands of civilians.

‘A turn for the worse: Violence and human rights violations in Anglophone Cameroon’, Amnesty’s latest report which is based on in-depth interviews with over 150 victims and eye-witnesses, and material evidence including satellite images, details how the local population is paying the highest price of the violence in the Anglophone regions.

The heavy-handed response of the military will do nothing to calm the violence – in fact it is likely to further alienate Anglophone communities and fuel further unrest, said Samira Daoud, Amnesty International Deputy Director for West and Central Africa.

On their part, the separatists have stabbed to death and shot military personnel, burned down schools and attacked teachers, while security forces have tortured people, fired on crowds and destroyed villages, in a spiral of violence that keeps getting more deadly, Amnesty International said.

42 schools have been attacked while 44 members of the security forces have been killed by armed separatists, the report said.

“The armed separatists repeated targeting of the general population demonstrates a total disregard for human life, and is another example of the threat faced by people in the Anglophone regions,” said Samira Daoud.

“Authorities must ensure accountability for crimes committed by the security forces as well as by the armed separatists. They must immediately end the use of unlawful, unnecessary and excessive force and ensure that people are protected.”