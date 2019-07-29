Amnesty International has called on the government of Cameroon to promptly and independently investigate the severe beatings and ill-treatment that 59 opposition supporters -including six women- were allegedly subjected to during their questioning at the State Secretariat for Defense (SED) in June.

In a statement released on Friday, Amnesty International said security forces beat the opposition memebr, 59 of them with sticks and forced them into humiliating positions before they were released.

“Amnesty International also calls for the immediate release of their leader Maurice Kamto and more than 100 other supporters arbitrarily detained six months to the day solely for peaceful participation in protests.

