Amnesty int’l wants US to pressure donors withdraw aid from Cameroon

Amnesty International has called on the United States to put pressure on other organisations to withdraw aids from Cameroon on grounds of rights violation.

On Thursday, CNN reported that the Trump administration will be cutting $17 million in security aid from Cameroon on grounds of alleged human rights violation.

“Cameroonian security forces have indiscriminately killed, arrested, and tortured people, firing on crowds, displacing thousands of civilians and destroying entire villages with impunity,”Adotei Akwei, deputy director for advocacy and government relations for Amnesty International USA said.

“The United States must continue to show that it takes human rights violations committed with its aid seriously, through the suspension of all security assistance until the Cameroonian government can show it has not been utilized to commit serious violations of international law and persons responsible have been held accountable.

The Trump administration should press other donors of security assistance to review their programs and insist on accountability and reform within the Cameroonian security forces”.