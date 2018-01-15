Amnesty Intl warns extradition of Ambazonia leaders could lead to torture

Cameroon’s separatist leaders arrested over a week ago in Nigeria could be at risk of torture and unfair trial if they are extradited to Cameroon, Amnesty International has said.

Julius Ayuk Tabe, the leader of the ‘Federal Republic of Ambazonia’ and nine other pro-independence leaders were arrested in a hotel in Abuja on January 5 by armed men in plain clothes without any warrant.

They have since been kept in a secret location without any charge brought before them, in violation to Nigerian laws which requires them to be brought before a judge within 48 hours.

Human rights lawyers in Nigeria last week said the Cameroon government has requested for their extradition to Cameroon though no details have been made public.

“By holding these activists in secret, without charge, the Nigerian authorities are failing to respect both national and international law. If they are extradited to Cameroon, they risk an unfair trial before a military court and the deeply disturbing possibility of torture,” said Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

“Efforts to tackle the Anglophone crisis should always respect the law, and avoid restrictions on freedom of expression. Authorities in Nigeria should immediately disclose the activists’ whereabouts, allow them access to a lawyer, and unless they have sufficient evidence to charge them with a recognisable crime, release them immediately,” said Mr. Ojigho.

All those arrested either had refugee status or were legally living in Nigeria and i twill be illegal to extradite them under Nigerian law.

Neither Nigeria nor the Cameroon government have made any public statement on the arrests as the crisis in Cameroon takes another twists.

Over 20.000 Cameroonians have crossed borders into Nigeria as refugees as a result of clashes between Cameroonian forces and separatists, the UNHCR said.

And the number could rise to 40.000 in the months ahead, the UN refugee agency said.