An AFCON semifinal and the Nigerian billionaires’ promise of a windfall

Nigerian billionaires are flexing their financial muscles in the latter stages of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, promising a cash windfall for every Super Eagles goal scored against highly-fancied Algeria in Sunday’s semifinal and beyond.Nigeria are in the hunt for a fourth AFCON title after triumphing in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

Barely hours to the crucial clash with the North Africans, Nigerians are already predicting a win for the Super Eagles with a place in the final against either Senegal or Tunisia at stake.

Nigeria booked their place in the semis after edging South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, thanks to a late goal last Wednesday.

The win had triggered serious interest from an array of Nigerian billionaire businessmen.

Leading the lineup, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr Femi Otedola have promised the Super Eagles $75,000 for every goal scored in their remaining two matches in the competition.

While Dangote made a pledge of $50,000 to the team for every goal in their two matches at the championship, Otedola promised $25,000 for every goal.

The head of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, put a call through to the two well-known philanthropists and urged them to commit to supporting the team.

Dangote is the President of Dangote Group and is ranked as the richest person of African descent in the world.

His Dangote Group has interests in various commodities in Nigeria and other African countries.

Oil baron Otedola has recently been involved in a number of commendable interventions for ailing former Nigerian international players, including 1980 AFCON winning team captain Christian Chukwu and goalkeeper Peter Fregene.

Meanwhile Algeria’s Desert Foxes will miss two key players in the semifinal against Nigeria.

Galatasaray’s midfielder Sofiane Feghouli and Nice’s defender Youcef Atal are both unlikely to feature in the crucial game to decide who plays in the final.

Youcef Atal was replaced by Mehdi Zeffane in the 30th minute of the encounter with Cote d’Ivoire after picking up an injury.

He would later be joined on the treatment table by Feghouli who was replaced by Andy Delort deep into stoppage time.

Both players are not expected to be fit for Sunday’s clash.

The Super Eagles have met the Desert Foxes 20 times, winning eight, losing seven and drawing five of those encounters.