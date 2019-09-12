“An international mediator, preferably from the US would expedite end of violence”- Herman Cohen

The former US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Herman Cohen has disclosed that an international mediator is a better option to accelerate the end of violence in Cameroon’s English speaking areas.

In tweet posted yesterday on his account, Herman Cohen said National dialogue is a good step to end the crisis rocking Cameroon’s North West and South West region, but according to him, an international mediator, preferably from the US is a better option.

“Believe that an international mediator, preferably from the US, would expedite end of violence,” he said.

Herman Cohen was reacting to President Biya’s call for a major National dialogue announced Tuesday September 10, 2019 in Yaounde during a rare address to the nation. Going by the President’s address, the Prime Minister, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute will chair the dialogue process aimed at seeking for lasting solutions to the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon.