ANC MPs in trouble for voting for Ramaphosa’s impeachment

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has threatened to discipline several members who defied party instructions not to vote for an independent parliamentary report on an alleged scandal involving an attempt by President Cyril Ramaphosa to cover-up a robbery at his farm, APA learnt on Thursday.Leading the defiant lawmakers was Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who now faces the party ‘s National Discipline Committee, according to ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

ANC lawmakers who voted for the adoption of the parliamentary panel’s report on Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm robbery report will face disciplinary action, Mashatile, who is also the party’s acting secretary-general, confirmed.

Other lawmakers who voted for the adoption of the report are Mosebenzi Zwane, Supra Mahumapelo, Tandi Mahambehlala and Mervyn Dirks.

“It was very wrong for those comrades not to go with the party line because we discussed it. All those who did not vote with the party line will be referred to the disciplinary processes of the ANC,” Mashatile said.

Parliament did not adopt the report because of the ANC’s majority in the House.