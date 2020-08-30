ANC tension amid attempts to elbow Ramaphosa out

An official in South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Saturday warned that any attempts to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa from power would not succeed for it would be “derailed” in its tracks.ANC leaders, led by former president Jacob Zuma and his faction, are not happy with Ramaphosa’s recent letter attacking corrupt party officials, and urged them to end the vice which has seen the corrupt awarding of tenders for Covid-19 medical equipment.

ANC provincial secretary in Limpopo Province, Soviet Lekganyane said he was aware that there was an attempt to launch a Zuma fightback by some party members in the region to remove Ramaphosa from office.

However, Lekganyane warned the ANC would derail any campaign to remove the president from office for merely asking party members to end corruption in the country.

“It is not that we are not aware that there’s an attempt to launch a fightback campaign against President Ramaphosa. That fightback campaign will never get off the ground. We will derail it even before it gets off the ground,” Lekganyane said.

He was speaking during a memorial service of a fallen ANC and UMkhonto Wesizwe veteran Mbulaheni David Malada in the village of Makonde located outside the town of Thohoyandou in the northern Limpopo Province.

“If we are going to emulate comrade Malada, and if we are going to honour comrade Malada, the only way that we can do that is to restore the image and the integrity of the African National Congress,” the party official said.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is attending an ANC National Executive Committee meeting this weekend where issues of corruption linked to ANC members and the Covid-19 tenders are being discussed.

The meeting follows Zuma’s scathing letter last week in which he accused Ramaphosa of denigrating the party by labeling it as “accused number one” for corruption in the country.

In the letter, a bitter Zuma challenged Ramaphosa to come clean about financial donations for the campaign that won him the ANC presidency in 2017 – which eventually led to the ANC’s recalling of Zuma from leading both the party and state presidencies.

Zuma and members of his faction are not happy for being attacked publicly over alleged corruption, and want Ramaphosa to be removed from power in a process the latter’s supporters call “a fightback” following Zuma’s office removal in 2018.