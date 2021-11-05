ANC wins majority in over half of S/African municipalities

The governing African National Congress achieved a majority in more than half of South Africa’s 213 contested municipalities during the just-ended local government elections that have been described as “free and fair”.According to the final results of the November 1 local government elections announced by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the ANC “achieved a majority of 161 municipalities”.

“The Democratic Alliance achieved a majority of 13 municipalities. And Inkhata Freedom Party achieved a majority in 10 municipalities,” IEC chairman Glen Mashinini said on Thursday night.

He announced that no party achieved a majority in 66 district municipalities, “which are now deemed as hung councils”.

In terms of the eight contested metropolitan councils, the ANC achieved majorities in Buffalo City and Mangaung, while the DA snatched a majority in Cape Town.

There were no outright winners in the five other metropolitan councils of Ekurhuleni, Ethekwini, Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane.

The AND and DA are expected to enter into coalitions with other parties in the five metropolitan municipalities and the 66 district municipalities.

Mashinini said the IEC was happy to have delivered another “free and fair” election.

“We are proud to proclaim to the world that we are still flying high the banner of electoral integrity, excellence (and) free and fair elections in our country.

“Through these elections we have sent a resounding message to the world at large that we, South Africans, remain a beacon of pre-eminency in the conduct of electoral democracy,” he said.