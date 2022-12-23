André Onana Ends His Adventure With National Team 

After 34 selections with Cameroon, the 26-year-old goalkeeper announced his international retirement on December 23, 2022.

Since his arrival in the den, André Onana has not only shone with his perfect foot playstyle which has made him one of the best goalkeepers in the world. With the Indomitable Lions, he simply had ups and downs, glories and miseries.

If he can be glad to have played two African Cups of Nations (Afcon) (2019 and 2022) and a World Cup (2022) with Cameroon, there are also bad memories that marked his time in the National team.

In his debut under Hugo Bross, the player had suffered a first sanction for indiscipline on the eve of the France – Cameroon friendly match in Nantes IN 2016. A situation that the goalkeeper consideres incomprehensible, having nothing to reproach himself for and not understanding the basis for this expulsion.

Then, he made his return with the Indomitable Lions as a starter under Clarence Seedorf in 2019. And he retained his position until November 24, 2022, under Rigobert Song, manager of Cameroon. The latter had made it clear that André Onana is the number one goalkeeper for the Lions and no change is about to happen.

In the middle of the 2022 World Cup on the eve of the match against Serbia, Rigobert Song not only decided to start Devis Epassy in place of Onana but also expelled him from the team for a case of indiscipline. In a video shot in his office, Rigobert Song justifies this by a case of disobedience and disrespect of Onana towards him who refused to respect his instructions. A decision that Fécafoot endorsed showing its support for Rigobert Song.

However, André Onana for his part, informs that his suspension had nothing to do with the game but rather a problem of professional and family values.

After this incompatibility between the player and his coach, the goalkeeper of Inter Milan trained at FC Barcelona announced on June 23 to end his career with the Cameroon national team. It makes wonder if André Onana was just a victim of the various coaches or is a case that hides a problem within the den.