Angel Yondjo And Harouna Djibrin Qualify Cameroon For Afcon

Thanks to their victory over the Red Devils of Congo, U17 Indomitable Lions are sure to compete in the upcoming Afcon of their category.

The second outing was a second victory. Cameroon managed to overcome Congo by 2-0 on the second day of the Uniffac tournament played last Sunday, january 15 in Limbe.

Even if we can be happy of the encounter’s result on Cameroon’s side, we remain just as disappointed with the vibe of the match. It was 90 minutes poor in opportunites.

It is 15 minutes from the end of the game that Angel Yondjo, already a scorer against RCA, will once again score in this tournament. A few minutes later, his teammate Harouna Djibrin will definitively seal the fate of the Congolese.