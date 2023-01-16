Sport › Football

Happening now

Angel Yondjo And Harouna Djibrin Qualify Cameroon For Afcon

Published on 16.01.2023 at 11h35 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

Thanks to their victory over the Red Devils of Congo, U17  Indomitable Lions are sure to compete in the upcoming  Afcon of their category.

 

The second outing was a second victory. Cameroon managed to overcome Congo by 2-0 on the second day of the Uniffac tournament played last Sunday, january 15 in Limbe.

Even if we can be happy of the encounter’s result on Cameroon’s side, we remain just as disappointed with the vibe of the match. It was 90 minutes poor in opportunites.

It is 15 minutes from the end of the game that Angel Yondjo, already a scorer against RCA, will once again score in this tournament. A few minutes later, his teammate Harouna Djibrin will definitively seal the fate of the Congolese.

Angel Yondjo

Tags : | | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top