Angela Benoit, New Coordinator of Cameroon Indomitable Lions 

Bill Tchato was fired from his post as coordinator of Cameroon’s national football teams last Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

The decision was taken by Samuel Eto’o, the president of Cameroon Football Federation (Fécafoot). In replacement of his former teammate at the Indomitable Lions, the boss of the football institution appointed another former player: Benoît Angbwa, 40 years old. The former right-back was Samuel Eto’o‘s teammate at Anzhi Makhachkala in Russia.

He was trained at the Football School of Brasseries du Cameroun. While he was passionate about tennis, he chose to pursue a career in football. Once arrived in Europe, he passed through the junior teams of Montpellier and Lille during the 2000-2001 season.

Back on loan from Lille, he is no longer paid by his former club, the Nacional Montevideo, which allows him, after a long legal battle, to free himself from his contract (December 2005). In the meantime, he discovered the national U23 team. But, his generation will not be able to qualify for the 2004 Athens Olympic Games. Afterward, he signed in January 2006 at Krylia Sovetov, where he remained until December 31, 2007.

Once his contract expired, he signed up in 2008 and for four seasons at Saturn Ramenskoye with ambitions: “to play in the top three and if possible first place in the league”.

Finally, at the beginning of 2011, he joined FK Anji Makhachkala. An ambitious club from Dagestan where he was quickly joined by the Brazilian Roberto Carlos and Samuel Eto’o. The two men who rub shoulders regularly in the flag team of Cameroon will become friends. Eto’o appreciated in his compatriot his rigor, his discretion, and his very pious life. Very often, he led the prayer sessions in the Lions’ squad. Angbwa Benoit is nicknamed “Pasto”

For the 2019-2020 season, he joined Foot Féminin Douaisis as coach of the promising U18s. He also brings his experience in the sports project and advises all the coaches. It was from this last function that his friend Samuel Eto’o sought him out to breathe new life into the work of coordinating Cameroon’s national football teams, to the detriment of Bill Tchato, who will certainly bounce back elsewhere.