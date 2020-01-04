Anger against Turkey’s decision to deploy troops in Libya

Large number of the Libyan people went out in demonstrations Friday condemning Turkey plan to send troops to Libya to support the Accord Government upon a request of the Accord government in Tripoli.People from the cities in the east, west and south of the country condemned what they call Turkish invasion to Libya and confirmed their readiness to confront it.

They also announced their support for the Libya national army and their rejection to any foreign intervention in the eternal and external affairs from any country or organization, affirming their total concern for national unity and work to restore the independence and sovereignty of the lost country, as they said. .

Parliament of Turkey endorsed Thursday with majority vote deploying to Libya as military memorandum of understanding was signed between Libya and Turkey 0n the 27th December.

The foreign minister of the Accord Government Mohamed Syala expressed to his Turkish counterpart Moulod Tshoush Ouglo his thanks after the Turkish parliament approved to deploy Turkish troops in Libya to support the Accord Government against the Libyan National Army.

This came during contact carried out by Syala after the end of the Turkish parliament session on sending troops to Libya.