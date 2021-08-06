Anglophone crisis: Army rejects Human Right Watch recent accusations of rape, torture on civilians

The Ministry of Defense has rejected allegations of rape, torture, killing of civilians in the crisis-hit North West and South West regions of Cameroon by soldiers advanced by Human Right Watch in its latest report on the situation in the regions.

In a release issued Thursday August 5, the army spokesperson, Navy Captain Cyrille Atonfack Guemo says the report is as provocative and outrageous as usual and is far from being a reality of what is happening on the ground.

“It is worth recalling that this non-governmenttal organisation known for its aversion to Cameroon Defence and Security Forces still continues without caution to support the irredentist movements operating in certain parts of our territory…”

“Just like its previous publications on Cameroon, including the particularly discriminatory and aggressive one of 26 February 2021, August 2 report can be summed up as nothing less than yet another umpteenth jumble of unfounded assertions…” Part of the release reads.

In effect, on August 2, Human Right Watch documented a report on fresh attacks by both Government forces and separatists against vulnerable civilians in the region, accusing the soldiers notably of raping, looting property, destroying artefacts and killing civilians in the course of their duty in the regions.

Yet another report indicting soldiers over which Cameroonian authorities could not digest as usual. According to Navy Captain Cyrille Atonfack, HRW’s intends to discredit the Defence and Security Forces who are committed to preserve the territorial integrity of the country.

“At a time when Cameroon is working on a process to effectively restore peace in the crisi areas, enemies lurking in the shadows are not failing in daring to castigate the strategy implemented by the Government and anathematize the Defence and Security Forces…”

As he puts it, the report will in no way weaken the moral of security forces who will continue to operate across the territory in strict compliance with Human and People’s Rights.