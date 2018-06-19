Anglophone crisis: Couple murdered in Batibo

A coupled was killed at the weekend in Batibo, Momo Division of the North West Region of Cameroon, authorities in Cameroon have said.

Mr Muzam and Mrs. Muzam Mary Ngah were murdered aged 47 and 42 respectively were mudered on Saturday June 16, 2018 at 16.30pm on their way to see a sick relative, Cameroon’s Minister opf Communication Issa Tchiroma Bakary said in a statement.

According to the Government’s spokesperson, they were bundled by the armed menù, manhandled before being blindfolded and taking to the chapel of the locality where they were shot dead.

The couple was killed because they are members of the ruling CPDM party, especially the wife who was WCPDM sub section president in Batibo and violated an order to boycott 20 May celebrations and went ahead to march, Issa Tchiroma Bakary said.

Two of the late couple’s children aged six and ten were taken by the gendarmerie and secured at the Bamenda legion command before contact was made with the elder child aged 24 and based in Douala.

The Minister presented the condolences of the Head of State who has equally prescribed urgent and appropriate measures to be taken to support the bereaved family.