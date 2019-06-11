Anglophone crisis is foreign conspiracy to destabilize Cameroon-Cavaye Yeguie

The Speaker of the National Assembly Honourabl Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has slammed foreigned bodies for conspiring to destabilise Cameroon through the crisis in the North West and South West regions.

While opening the June session of parliament on Monday, Cavaye Yeguie who had hit back at the European Parliament resolutions months ago reiterated the Head of State’s resolve to solve the crisis in the troubled regions.

According to the House Speaker, foreign the international community wants to use the Anglophone crisis to destabilize Cameroon but said the country remains strong in the face of adversity.

“(the Anglophone crisis) has become an object of conspiracy intended to destabilize the country. To justify their interference in internal affairs, the conspirators pretend to denounce it. According to them, the political system in Cameroon is against all dialogue, upholds violence, and refuses to promote human rights,”Cavaye Yeguie said.

He inisisted Cameroon will welcome support from foreign partners but not interference.

He used the opportunity to praise the Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute for his “method and style” during his recent visit to the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

Cavaye Yeguie said he was proud of the Prime Minister’s simplistic approach to reach out to the people of th North West and South West regions during his recent visits