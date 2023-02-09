Anglophone Crisis : Islamic Bank Issues Loan To Cameroon

The financial institution has just released F 21 billion for the reconstruction of the North West and South West regions.

“In terms of prospects, we have been authorised to seek funding through certain so-called concessional windows,” said Paul Tasong, coordinator of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions on national television on 17 July 2022.It is following this approach that the Head of State signed a decree empowering the Ministry of Economy and Regional development to engage a loan from the Islamic Development Bank. The amount in question is 21.155 billion francs. The objective of the loan is to facilitate the financing of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions. This is a response to the difficulties presented by the Minister Delegate at the ministry of Economy, Paul Tasong.

The Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North-West and South-West Regions, claims: the rehabilitation of 19 water points for the benefit of more than 170,000 people and 16 health centres for a population of over 5,000 patients. 22 schools have also been rehabilitated for the benefit of more than 7,000 learners, while 4 rebuilt bridges will once again serve more than 4,000 people.