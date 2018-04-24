Anglophone refugees receive aid from Ayah Foundation

The refugees who are in dire need of help across in Nigeria were provided relief at the weekend through the Ayah Foundation and team who were on a visit there.

It was a second visit in over four weeks that the foundation was undertaking in Nigeria to bring aid to the Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria.

The Foundation in partnership with Ma Arrah Ndumanu and team of the Refugee Support Fund in Essein Germany amongst others brought food, medication, financial assistance, clothing, moral support and many others.

“At the main community field in the area, we assembled representatives of all the camps and shared to them what we brought for all refugees therein, ” Ayah Ayah Abine, head of the delegation, said in a Facebook post.