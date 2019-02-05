Angola as President Tshisekedi’s first port of call abroad

Congolese President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi traveled to Luanda on Tuesday, making Angola his first port of call after his inauguration on 24 January.Economy, defense and security will be high on the agenda of the new Congolese leader who is accompanied by his Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Leonard She Okitundu, Defense minister Crispin Atama Tabe and Finance minister Henri Yav Mulang.

President Tshisekedi’s first visit to Angola is also aimed at restoring trust between the two countries.

The once-excellent relations between the DRC and Angola significantly deteriorated in recent months following the initiative spearheaded by Angola, Rwanda and France to resolve the political crisis in DR Congo.

The then Congolese government had expressed outrage over the “initiative” which it felt was taken without being consulted.

Since then, former Congolese President Joseph Kabila and his Angolan counterpart had not held face-to-face talks.

The forcible expulsion of undocumented Congolese citizens living in Angola had exacerbated tensions.

After Angola, the DRC leader would head to Nairobi, Kenya and Brazzaville, the Republic of Congo.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was the only head of state who attended the swearing-in ceremony of President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa on 24 January.

It was in Nairobi that Tshisekedi and Vital Kamehre had launched their Coalition for Change (CACH) which subsequently won the 30 December 2018 presidential election.