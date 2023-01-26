Angolan Ambassador on working visit to ECOWAS Commission

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, has received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to Nigeria, Dr. Eustáquio Januário Quibato, on a working visit at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters, Abuja, Nigeria.According to the statement by the ECOWAS Commission, the Angolan envoy was at the Commission to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties and discuss political stability and elections in the region.

In his welcome remarks, Dr. Touray appreciated the visit of the envoy, saying that ECOWAS is open to equitable partnerships and strategic collaboration to expand growth opportunities in the region.

He assured the envoy of the commitment of ECOWAS to democratic values and election integrity towards addressing unconstitutional change of government.

The ECOWAS President enjoined the Republic of Angola to work with the Commission to explore mutually beneficial areas in the four strategic areas of the present administration.

Earlier, the Ambassador expressed his pleasure of being received by President Touray, saying that his visit was to collaborate with the Commission on key strategic areas in strengthening political stability and electoral values in the region.