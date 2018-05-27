Angolan leader eyes stronger ties with France, Belgium

Angolan President João Lourenço is set to embark on a three-day official visit to France on Sunday during which Luanda and Paris are expected to sign a number of cooperation agreements.According to a statement issued by the presidency on Saturday, Lourenço and his delegation are expected to hold talks with his host President Emannuel Macron and other French officials starting on Monday.

The meetings are expected to result in the signing of cooperation agreements in the areas of defence, agriculture and capacity building of Angolan officials.

From Paris, the Angolan leader is expected to make an official visit to Belgium.

While in Belgium, the Angolan delegation is due to also conclude agreements on the reciprocity of visa exemption for diplomatic and service passport holders and visa facilitation for Belgian businesspeople.