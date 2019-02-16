Angry reactions after Nigeria poll postponement

Anger and disbelief have followed the unexpected announcement by the Independent Nationall Electoral Commission of the postponement of Nigeria’s presidential and general elections which were originally scheduled for Saturday.The announcement by the electoral body came just hours before the voting exercise was supposed to start, drawing criticism from a cross section of Nigerian society.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said that the postponement of the polls would afford the commission the opportunity to address identified challenges in order to maintain the quality of the nation’s elections.

“This was a difficult decision for the commission to take but necessary for the successful delivery of the elections and the consolidation of our democracy,” he said.

But the APC Campaign Council was quick to condemn the decision of the INEC to postpone the elections. In a statement issued on Saturday by the Director, Strategic Communications of the Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, the council condemned and deprecated this tardiness of the electoral umpire in the strongest terms possible.

It noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had since cooperated fully with INEC by ensuring EVERYTHING it demanded to conduct free and fair elections were promptly made available to it.

“This news is therefore a huge disappointment to us and to our teeming supporters nationwide and around the world, many of whom have come into the country to exercise their franchise,” it said.

It appealed to Nigerians and their supporters to be patient, calm and resolute despite this temporary setback.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has also joined in condemning the action of INEC. In his reaction, Buhari said: I am deeply disappointed that despite the long notice given and our preparations both locally and internationally, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the Presidential and National Assembly elections within hours of its commencement.”

He noted that many Nigerians have traveled to various locations to exercise their right to vote, and international observers are gathered and that INEC themselves have given assurances, day after day and almost hour after hour that they are in complete readiness for the elections.

He urged INEC to ensure not only that materials already distributed “are safe and do not get into wrong hands, but that everything is done to avoid the lapses that resulted in this unfortunate postponement, and ensure a free and fair election on the rescheduled dates”.

While reaffirming his strong commitment to the independence, neutrality of the electoral umpire and the sanctity of the electoral process and ballot, he urged all political stakeholders and Nigerians to continue to rally round INEC at this trying national moment in our democratic journey.

In his reaction, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said that the postponement of elections was is a move by President Muhammadu Buhari to disenfranchise the Nigerian people.

Atiku said in a statement on Saturday, President Buhari instigated the move to postpone the elections by the electoral umpire.

“This postponement is obviously a case of the hand of Esau but the voice of Jacob. By instigating this postponement, the Buhari administration hopes to disenfranchise the Nigerian electorate in order to ensure that turn out is low on the rescheduled date,” he said.

He claimed that the President instigated the postponement because it was obvious he (Buhari) had fallen out of favour with the people.

Atiku urged Nigerians to frustrate all plans aimed at disenfranchising them, by coming out in even greater numbers on Saturday, February 23 and Saturday, March 9, respectively.

He urged Nigerians to maintain peace and be law-abiding, noting that in a few days time they will be able to give the present government a verdict via the polls.

“I call on all Nigerians to be patient. We have tolerated the maladministration of this government for four years. We can extend our tolerance a few more days and give them our verdict via our votes,” he said.

The PDP and many Nigerian politicians as well as some associations have also condemned the action of INEC. For instance, the National Association of the Nigerian Students (NANS), has condemned the postponement, describing the action as “wasteful”.

The postponement will surely disenfranchise many Nigerians, since voters can only vote where they are registered. And most voters, who traveled out will not wait for a week in order to cast their votes nor engage in traveling back to the locations where they registered in order to cast their votes.