Another Blow For Cameroonian Born André Onana

The goalkeeper, who recently announced his retirement from the National team after indiscipline issues in the den at the World Cup, is amidst the 11 World Cup disappointments players according to French magazine, Onze mondial.

Since his sanction for doping issues in 2020, André Onana has not been talked about so much. This year, the goalkeeper has long been under the spotlight. And it is unfortunately not only for his talent.

Firstly, there ware remarks from the public wiped out during the 2021 Afcon organised in Cameroon. Many blamed him for the lack of concentration in his cage.

What made the headlines of the press was his expulsion from the den during the World Cup 2022. Cameroon’s manager, Rigobert Song, for disciplinary issues decided to expel André Onana from the group.

After this unfortunate incident, André Onana took the decision to put an end to his international career. A decision announced last December 23.

Meanwhile, the French sports magazine, Onze mondial ranked the Inter Milan goalkeeper in what they titled, starting 11 of World Cup disappointments. On the André Onana case, we can read, “One match and that is all. In conflict with his coach, he slammed the door of the team forsaking his teammates. A completely failed World Cup for the one who was nevertheless very heard..’’

In this team, we find the Brazilian, Marquinhos, the Spanish Sergio Busquets, the Belgian, Kévin de Bruyne and the Portuguese, Cristiano Ronaldo amidst others. And as coach, Roberto Martinez, former coach of Belgium.