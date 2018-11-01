Another earth tremor hits Nigerian capital city of Abuja

A minor earth tremor was on Thursday experienced in some areas of the Nigerian capital city of Abuja.The Acting Director General of the Nigerian Geological Survey, Dr. Abdulrazaq Garba, told a news conference on Thursday that the tremor occurred around 12.26 pm and that it affected the vicinity of Panama Street in Maitama District.

Garba said that the preliminary findings from the technical team that conducted a spot assessment indicated that the intensity was felt indoors and lasted less than a minute.

He explained that there was no structural damage as a result of the tremor and urged the residents of the area and Abuja not to panic.

In September this year, some tremors were experienced in parts of Mpape and Maitama and this jolted the residence of the areas.

However, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Abuja dispelled the fears of the residence, insisting that Nigeria was not an earthquake zone.

The officials of the agency said that the minor tremor could have resulted from stress in underground rocks and rock blasting and mining activities in an affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has assured Abuja residents that there was no cause for panic, following earth tremor in Maitama District in Abuja.

A Special Assistant to the Minister of State of the Ministry, Mr. Ishaku Kigbu, said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday that the technical team was still conducting further assessment of the occurrence.

Kigbu said that after field evaluations, the agency determined that the intensity was about 3.0 on the Mercalli Intensity Scale, which means it was felt indoors and lasted less than a minute.

He said that further inspections by the agency revealed that there was no structural damage.