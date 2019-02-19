Another exceptional diamond discovered in Botswana

Botswana based Karowe diamond mine which is owned by London based miner Lucara Diamond Corp announced on Tuesday that it has discovered a 223 carat top white gem.According to Lucara, the diamond will be shown alongside the 240 carat, an 127 carat top white diamond reported earlier this year together with other exceptional single diamonds recently discovered in the Karowe mine.

They will be displayed at Lucara’s upcoming diamond tender closing in March this year.

Commenting on this latest development, Lucara Chief Executive Officer Eira Thomas said the year 2019 is off to a great start with several high quality diamonds in excess of 100 carats having been discovered by mid February.

He said this is a testament to the stable operating environment that has prevailed at Karowe mine since 2018.

Thomas said the 127 carat and 240 and 223 carat gems will be available for sale alongside other exceptional single diamonds at their first diamond tender year, closing around 7th March this year.

Karowe diamond mine continues to produce exceptional diamonds since they were discovered in Botswana in the 1960s by De Beers Diamond Company.