Another mandate extension for Fecafoot’s Normalization Committee?

The mandate of the Normalization Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot is set for another extension in the days ahead, sources in Yaounde have said.

Sources say a delegation from the World’s football governing body, FIFA is expected in Yaounde to officially extend the mandate which expires on Friday August 31.

Appointed on August 23, 2017 to elect a new executive body and run the daily affairs of Fecafoot, the Normalisation Committee saw its mandate extended at the end of February after failing to meet up with all the tasks.

At the time of the extension, FIFA said it was to enable the government modify the law governing sports activities in the country as well as carry out an internal audit of Fecafoot’s financial health.

The President of the Normalization Committee, Dieudonné Happi had even proposed a calendar of activities leading to the elections which were scheduled for August 17 and the installation of a new executive on August 31.

However, he was forced to withdraw the calendar by Fecafoot and asked to wait for the modification of the laws governing sports activities in Cameroon by the parliament before elections can go on in Tsinga.

With the laws modified and adopted during the last parliamentary sessions, all eyes are now waiting for the adoption of Fecafoot’s texts by the General Assembly, paving the way for elections.