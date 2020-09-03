Another mass grave discovered in Libya

Another mass grave has been discovered in Libya’s western city of Tarhouna, which was a stronghold of rebel forces loyal to renegade general Khalifa Hafter, APA can report on Thursday.According to the the spokesman of the Public Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons, Abdulaziz Al-Jaafari, a body has been recovered from the site not far from the city.

In a statement Jaafari said search teams had dug up the remains from the grave,

He said a search operations is currently underway to find other suspected bodies buried at the site.

The new discovery comes more than two months after a mass grave was found in the city in the wake of a retreat by Hafter’s troops after a successful onslaught from forces backing the internationally recognised Government of National Accord.

Until their retreat, Tarhouna was the main stronghold of Hafter’s forces in western Libya.