Another Rwanda rebel suspect paraded before journos

Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) on Friday paraded before the media another erstwhile spokesperson of the Rwandan rebel National Liberation Force (NLF), Herman Nsengimana who was recently captured from the jungles of eastern DR Congo.Nsengimana was among the 291 militia fighters from one of the Conseil national pour la renaissance et la démocratie (CNRD) handed over to Rwanda by the authorities in Kinshasa last month after being captured in a battle with the Congolese army (FARDC) in South Kivu Province.

Nsengimana’s case is still under investigation and will soon be handed over to the prosecutor, said Marie Michelle Umuhoza, RIB spokesperson.

In May last year, RIB parade Callixte Nsabimana also known as Major Sankara, who also claimed himself as the head of the Rwanda rebel National Liberation Force (NLF).

Sankara who appeared at a Rwandan court on Friday faces charges including formation an irregular armed group, complicity in committing terrorist acts, conspiracy and incitement to commit terrorist acts, taking persons hostage, murder and looting.