Another Rwanda’s Genocide fugitive deported from US

Another Rwandan national, Oswald Rurangwa was deported Thursday by the United States to face charges related to the 1994 genocide home, a judicial source confirmed to APA in Kigali.The suspect, a former teacher in primary school at Gisozi, a hill overlooking the capital city Kigali has been flown into Kigali, accompanied by U.S. federal agents where he is expected to arrived in Rwanda in the evening hours on Thursday, judicial re

Judicial reports indicate that the suspect who was sentenced in absentia to 30 years in prison over his role in the genocide against Tutsis in 1994.

In a statement released Thursday, the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), commended the move by US authorities.

“The NPPA commends the US judicial authorities for the deportations of genocide fugitives, continued cooperation in matters of mutual legal assistance, and contribution to the global effort to fight impunity,” read part of the statement

During the Genocide, Rurangwa was headmaster of Gisozi primary school.

He also headed the then ruling Mouvement Révolutionaire National pour le Développement (MRND) party in Gisozi.

He was, reportedly, in charge of recruiting and mobilizing Interahamwe militia, and was responsible for the massacre of majority of the more than 250,000 people whose remains are interred at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi.

The statement also indicates that Rurangwa was born in 1962, in Gasharu cell, Gisozi sector, in Kigali.

In mid-2008, the notorious Genocide fugitive – convicted and sentenced in 2007 to 30 years in prison in absentia by a Gacaca court – was sighted in the United States.

Rurangwa’s deportation came after he lost a long-running legal battle to gain asylum in the US.

So far the United has deported at least five genocide fugitives to stand trial at their home country.

Among those deported include Leopold Munyakazi, a Rwandan academic, accused of being a key figure in the 1994 genocide