Anti-Covid crusade: Ethiopia receives UNICEF’s first supplies

Published on 17.04.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Procured by UNICEF Ethiopia with a financial assistance from DFID, the first consignment of medical supplies arrived on Friday in the capital Addis Ababa.The medical supplies include masks, surgical gowns, face shields, coveralls and others medical equipment, UNICEF Ethiopia tweeted.

The medical supplies will be delivered to the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) to assist the country’s coronavirus (COVID19) response, it added.

Meanwhile, four more Ethiopians have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 96.

The newly confirmed cases are out of the 842 samples tasted over the past 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

Ethiopia has so far registered three deaths and 15 recoveries from the virus.

According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, nearly 2.2 million cases of coronavirus have been registered globally.

Close to 147,000 people have died and more than 553,000 have recovered from the virus.