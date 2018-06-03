Anti-migrant party in front in Slovenian elections: exit poll

The anti-immigration party of veteran centre-right leader Janez Jansa is leading in Slovenia’s parliamentary election, according to an exit poll published after voting ended on Sunday.

The exit poll for public television gave 59-year-old Jansa’s SDS party 24.4 percent, with the “anti-system” party of comedian-turned-politician Marjan Sarec coming second on 12.6 percent.

The SMC party of outgoing prime minister Miro Cerar was projected to get 9.8 percent, followed by the left-wing Levica party and the centre-left Social Democrats on 9.5 and 9.3, respectively.

Jansa’s combative personality, strident anti-immigration rhetoric and alliance with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban dominated the closing stages of the campaign.

Early elections were called after Cerar in March threw in the towel after months of public-sector strikes and internal wrangling within his coalition, with the last straw coming when a supreme court verdict on a flagship infrastructure project went against the government.

Some 1.7 million Slovenians were eligible to vote for 90 members of parliament.

Turnout by late afternoon Sunday stood at 34.32 percent, slightly down on the same point in the last elections in 2014.

First official results are expected around 2000 GMT.

– Fear of migrants –

Even if the exit poll is borne out, Jansa may still find it difficult to put together a majority in parliament.

Sarec recently told AFP that “spreading fear (of migrants) and getting the prime minister of a neighbouring country (Orban) involved in our elections has crossed all red lines and I and our members do not see ourselves in such a constellation”.

The parties in the outgoing coalition — the Social Democrats, the SMC and the pensioners’ party DESUS — have all also ruled out collaborating with the SDS.

The centre-right Nova Slovenija is the only other party which has said it would work with Jansa and it was on 6.6 percent according to the exit poll, published after 7:00 pm (17:00 GMT)

Speaking to the POP TV station after polls closed, Sarec said he was “very happy” with the exit poll, hinting that it could give him the opportunity to band with other parties to keep Jansa out of power.

He repeated his opposition to working with Jansa, saying: “We have said it so many times in public that we would not be trustworthy if we did”.

Last month Orban said a SDS victory “would ensure the survival of the Slovenian people”.

According to Slovenian media reports, Jansa’s media campaign has also been boosted by investments totalling some two million euros ($2.3 million) from Hungarian media companies in a TV station and newspaper co-owned by SDS.

Sarec and other opponents say this may be a violation of campaign finance laws but SDS insist the investments are above board.

– Instability ahead? –

Jansa’s political career stretches back to the country’s struggle for independence from Yugoslavia and has already seen its fair share of drama. In 2013 he was forced to step down from a second term as prime minister over a corruption scandal and ran in the 2014 elections from jail — the verdict was later overturned.

Like right-wing leaders elsewhere he has adopted a combative presence on Twitter and has used it to defend his alliance with Orban.

“Thanks to its (migration) policy, Hungary is a safe country while Belgium, due to its wrong policy, isn’t,” read a recent tweet from Jansa, who first served as prime minister from 2004-08.

Almost 500,000 migrants crossed Slovenia in late 2015 and early 2016 along the so-called Balkan route.

During the campaign, Jansa effectively evoked memories of the crisis to his advantage despite the fact that all except a handful of the migrants continued to northern Europe.

For the first time in over a decade, the elections took place against a backdrop of strong economic growth rather than financial crisis or recession.

But Cerar’s government did not reap any political benefit from the turnaround, with his rivals focusing on growing hospital waiting lists and demands for higher pensions and wages and a better business environment.

Analysts say that while the parties may prove more open to cooperation once the results are counted, in the near future political instability may well persist, whether under a right-wing, Jansa-led government or one from the centre-left.