Any flight in Ethiopian airspace safe, secured: Government

Published on 19.11.2021 at 17h21 by APA News

Any flight in Ethiopian Airspace including Addis Ababa international airport is safe and secured, said Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority on Friday.The statement came after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued warning civilian planes in Ethiopia of “exposure to ground weapons/surface-to-air fire”.

The warning issued and, then, reported by media outlets are “baseless and quite contradictory to the reality”, said civil aviation authority.

“We strongly assure users of our airspace and airports that we are not compromising their safety and security as we are taking every measure to ensure safe and secured flight operation as before,” said the Authority, adding that aviation officials are “complying with the international standards of safety and security measure”.

Ethiopian envoy in Washington, Fitsum Arega, called U.S. Fed Aviation Admin warning “is irresponsibility same as immorality”.

“Choice of words appears intended to strike terror in potential passengers. Unbefitting, Out of line!,” he added.

