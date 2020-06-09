APA – Kigali (Rwanda)

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) paid tribute to the Rwandan female peacekeeper Police Constable (PC) Enid Mbabazi who was killed by COVID-19 earlier last week after being repatriated home.PC Mbabazi is the second individual who died from coronavirus in Rwanda since the country has registered the first confirmed case of the pandemic in March this year.

According to the message issued by the Head of Mission of the police force in South Sudan Peacekeeping mission(UNMISS), Unaisi Bolatoly Vuniwaga, the UN was sadneded by the death of Mbabazi 24, at her early age.

“I very much regret the death of Mababazi Enid who was one of Rwandan contingents in the UN Peacekeeping mission in Malakal, South Sudan,” she said.

Reports indicate that Mbabazi was on mission with her 240 colleagues until May 24 when she fell sick and was first treated in the host country and transferred to the home country – Rwanda later on.

“I am very thankful for the role Mbabazi played in protecting civilians and restoring sustainable peace in South Sudan since the start of her mission in December 2019,” said Ms Vuniwaga.

Rwanda Formed Police Unit Three (RWAFPU-3) which is mostly dominated by female police officers deployed for Un peacekeeping mission in South Sudan undertook varied peacekeeping responsibilities including providing security and protection to VIPs, ensuring safety and security for two civilian camps as well as supporting humanitarian activities.

Other special assignments include biometric registration and escort of primary and secondary school students from camps to Juba town for national examinations, and responding to security incidents, it said.