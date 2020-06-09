International › APA

APA – Kigali (Rwanda)

Published on 09.06.2020

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) paid tribute to the Rwandan female peacekeeper Police Constable (PC) Enid Mbabazi who was killed by COVID-19 earlier last week after being repatriated home.PC Mbabazi is the second individual who died from  coronavirus in Rwanda since the country has registered the first  confirmed case of the pandemic in March this year.

According to  the message issued by the Head of Mission of the police force in South  Sudan Peacekeeping mission(UNMISS), Unaisi Bolatoly Vuniwaga, the UN was  sadneded by the death of Mbabazi 24, at her early age.

“I very  much regret the death of Mababazi Enid who was one of Rwandan  contingents in the UN Peacekeeping mission in Malakal, South Sudan,” she  said.

Reports indicate that Mbabazi was on mission with her 240  colleagues until May 24 when she fell sick and was first treated in the  host country and transferred to the home country – Rwanda later on.

“I  am very thankful for the role Mbabazi played in protecting civilians  and restoring sustainable peace in South Sudan since the start of her  mission in December 2019,” said Ms Vuniwaga.

Rwanda Formed Police  Unit Three (RWAFPU-3) which is mostly dominated by female police  officers deployed for Un peacekeeping mission in South Sudan undertook  varied peacekeeping responsibilities including providing security and  protection to VIPs, ensuring safety and security for two civilian camps  as well as supporting humanitarian activities.

Other special  assignments include biometric registration and escort of primary and  secondary school students from camps to Juba town for national  examinations, and responding to security incidents, it said.

