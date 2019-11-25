APA – Kigali (Rwanda)

Kigali mayor Pudence Rubingisa and the Israeli ambassador to Rwanda,Ron Adam on Monday discussed possibility to develop partnership and collaborations between two countries’ municipality entities to attract international visitors to both cities and help companies based in both urban settings to expand into new markets, according to an official announcement made available to APA in Kigali.Among some Israeli cities considered for this future partnership include Jerusalem, Haifa, Tel Aviv and Beersheba, it said.

The announcement comes at time municipal authorities in Kigali drew up a master plan in 2013 to improve the city’s environment while also trying to promote social inclusion, sustainable economic development and access to civic facilities.

Currently a new Kigali Master Plan, which will lay out the city’s development roadmap for the next 30 years,has been unveiled in August this year with options to cater for affordable housing units on the periphery of the central business district, which was one of the inputs from the citizens, who said that in the current master plan, low-income earners were being pushed away from the city center.

The newly proposed master plan is expected to encourage use of public transport by at least 70 per cent due to limited parking space for private vehicles, it said.

Reports said the proposed Kigali City Master Plan will be implemented in five phases and each phase has been aligned with specific development activities expected to generate at least 1.7 million jobs in the next 30 years.