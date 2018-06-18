APA’s Guinea correspondent dies after grisly accident

Guinean journalist Abdoulaye Bah, who was deputy editor-in-chief of the Guinéenews.com media outlet has died at Conakry’s Kipe hospital where he was receiving treatment after being involved in a grisly road accident over the weekend.Bah, a correspondent with the African Press Agency (APA) was hit by a vehicle being driven by a drunk young driver hurtling at breakneck speed along the Matoto crossroads on the outskirts of the Guinean capital.

He was in the company of Koria Abdou Kourouma, a colleague from the private Espace TV covering the city’s sanitation exercise when the tragedy happened on Saturday.

Suffering from cerebral hemorrhage, he was rushed to the Chinese-Guinean hospital, as plans got underway to airlift him by air ambulance President Alpha Conde had promised to charter for him.

However, Bah passed away at the hospital before he could be airlifted for medical attention abroad.

Bah who is survived by his wife, has been variously described as one of Guinea’s “most gifted and prolific” journalists.

His Facebook page had attracted a 12,611-strong following.