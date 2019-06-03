Apex bank governor warns Nigerian economy still fragile

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has warned that the pace of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has remained fragile and below the rate of the country’s annual population growth at 2.7 percent.Speaking after taking the oath of office to signal the commencement of his second tenure on Monday in Abuja, Emefiele said that more work still needed to be done in building a stronger economy for the benefit of all.

A statement by the Director Corporate Communications of the CBN, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor, said on Monday in Abuja that Emefiele promised to unfold a new roadmap for the bank and the economy, in the days ahead, after series of consultations with critical stakeholder groups.

He charged all the stakeholders to strengthen efforts at building a healthy and stable system in the best interest of Nigeria.

Emefiele reiterated the bank’s focus to play an active role in supporting job and wealth creation in the country.

“We must strengthen our efforts over the coming years to stimulate growth and job creation in critical sectors of the economy, which will help insulate our economy from shocks in the global economy.

“We must also work to build a healthy and stable financial system that will contribute to the growth of our economy, while preserving price stability,” he said.

He, therefore, pledged that the CBN would continue to collaborate with the fiscal authorities to strengthen growth and wealth creation in the country.

The statement noted that Emefiele was sworn in by the bank’s Secretary and Director, Corporate Secretariat Department, Mrs. Alice Karau.

The CBN governor was confirmed for re-appointment by the Nigerian Senate on May 16, 2019/