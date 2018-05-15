APF to boycott May celebrations

The Alliance of Progressive Forces, APF has announced it will not take part in activities marking the 46 edition of the the National Day on May 20.

The decision was made public recently in a statement signed by the party’s head Alice Sadio citing mainly the Anglophone crisis and the war against Boko Haram in the Far North Region.

The statement read:

“considering the history of Cameroon; considering the Anglophone crisis that has been dragging on in the North West and South West Regions of the country for almost two years, considering the extremist nature of declarations made on both sides, considering that war is not a wise option in a conflict between sons and daughters of the same nation, Mindful of the thousands of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria and the destruction of property by the “regular” army, recognising the loss of life among our soldiers and our fellow citizens, recognising the direct and / or indirect economic and agricultural losses amounting to several billions of CFA francs in a country already under international assistance, recognising the negative impact of the crisis on our sub-regional leadership and considering the insecurity and misery of the displaced populations of the Far North, persecuted by Boko Haram, tormented by misery and abandoned by the ruling elite, recognising the widespread distress, recognising that deep down inside, Cameroonians are not in the festive mood: The Alliance of Progressive Forces, AFP finds itself obliged to suspend its participation in the celebration of 20th May which has from now hence been robbed of its republican meaning. ”

The party also added that their move is a means to “draw attention to the degeneration of our living together, the spirit of tolerance and level-headedness once advocated by the martyrs and founding fathers of our country. ”

They equally called on the population to shun violent acts and register massively on the electoral registers so as to kick the regime in place out during elections.