Apostles To Lead Christian Campaign In Cameroon

From Apostle Yvan Castanou, through Reverend Raoul Wafo or Pastor Marcello Tunasi, the message of revival in Cameroon and the glory of God is the subject of several religious programmes.

For many Christians, regarding Romans 8:19, it is perhaps the hour of the revelation of the sons and daughters of God that the world and particularly Cameroon have been waiting for. Is it therefore the God’s glory that wants to appear on Cameroon? This is what the Impact Centre Chrétien (ICC) church is proposing. The Yaounde branch of the church is organising a seminar from 13 to 16 April 2023 at the Yaounde multirpupose sports complex with its founding father, Apostle Yvan Castanou.

It is a programme under the theme: “On you, his glory appears”. ICC Yaoundé says it is “the season that God has chosen to take us to a higher level of expansion, outpouring and power through the Holy Spirit,”. The seminar will also feature a talk with the women, led by Pastor Modestine Castanou. Then, on 13 and 14 April, a free medical campaign free of charge will be organised.

God’s hand on Cameroon

Recent weeks witnessed Cameroon hosting two Fathers of the Faith in the Francophonie. First, in Douala, the evangelisation campaign ‘ Cameroon Wake Up’, by Pastor Marcello Tunasi. A campaign during which living together was taught and prayers for peace and the revival of Cameroon, in families, were formulated.

The same bell rang in Yaounde. From 31 March to 2 April, it was the turn of Reverend Raoul Wafo. Through his programme “Get up Cameroon”, he interceded for the salvation of the nation, and also talked to Cameroonians about the secret of wealth creation, restoration and change of mentality.