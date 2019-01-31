Appeal Court orders embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria to face trial

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has been ordered to return to the Code of Conduct Tribunal to face trial.The order was made on Wednesday by the Appeal Court in Abuja which dismissed a suit he filed seeking a stay of execution on his on-going trial at the tribunal.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Abdul Aboki rejected the appeal, saying that the injunction is spent and the case at the CCT can continue.

The appellate court held that Justice Onnoghen’s application runs contrary to section 306 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act 2015 (ACJA).

Justice Aboki, who read the lead ruling, cited a case of Dr. Bukola Saraki in which Justice Onnoghen himself at the Supreme Court declined to stay trial of Saraki on the same ground that section 306 of the new law, did not permit the stay of criminal trial.

The Appeal Court said that there were no special circumstances under which the prayer of Onnoghen could be granted in the appeal argued on his behalf by his lawyer, Mr. Wole Olanikpekun.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal had on January the 14th ruled to hear all motions that arose in the charges against Onnoghen together and give a decision on the motions.

But Onnoghen, having been dissatisfied with the decision of the tribunal to hear all motions approached the court of appeal to set aside the decision of the tribunal.

His appeal was predicated on the ground that the issue of jurisdiction raised against his trial ought to be resolved one way or the other first before any other motion could be entertained.

The Court of Appeal had on January 24, ordered a stay of proceedings on the trial of Onnoghen until Jan. 30.

Onnoghen, who had been replaced by Acting Chief Justice, Justice Tanko Mohammed, is facing trial for failing to declare his assets, especially foreign currencies running into millions of dollars.

He was referred to the CCT for trial by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).